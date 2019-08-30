Contrasting of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR)

As Diversified Machinery companies, GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrafTech International Ltd. 12 1.78 N/A 2.81 4.07 Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 25 1.69 N/A 0.65 38.81

In table 1 we can see GrafTech International Ltd. and Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to GrafTech International Ltd. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. GrafTech International Ltd. is presently more affordable than Thermon Group Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has GrafTech International Ltd. and Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrafTech International Ltd. 0.00% -83% 54.3% Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 3.5%

Liquidity

GrafTech International Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Thermon Group Holdings Inc. which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to GrafTech International Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of GrafTech International Ltd. shares and 99.89% of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, Thermon Group Holdings Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GrafTech International Ltd. 0.26% -0.35% 2.78% -12.86% -39.89% 0.09% Thermon Group Holdings Inc. -5.06% -2.61% -1.74% 10.75% 4.93% 24.95%

For the past year GrafTech International Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Thermon Group Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Thermon Group Holdings Inc. beats GrafTech International Ltd.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of BCP IV GrafTech Holdings LP.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems. It also provides heat transfer compounds and steam tracers for steam tracing solutions; control and monitoring systems for electric tracing of pipes, tanks, hoppers, and instrument sampling systems; hopper heating modules, which are self-contained heaters for use in cement plants and fossil fuel power facilities; and turnkey solutions that provide solutions for heat tracing comprising design, optimization, planning, product supply, engineering services, system integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. In addition, the company offers heating, sensing, monitoring, controlling, and calibration tools; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to the oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.