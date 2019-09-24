Contrasting of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) and Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Both GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) and Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrafTech International Ltd. 12 1.96 N/A 2.81 4.07 Danaher Corporation 136 5.12 N/A 3.41 41.25

Table 1 highlights GrafTech International Ltd. and Danaher Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Danaher Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than GrafTech International Ltd. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. GrafTech International Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Danaher Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) and Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrafTech International Ltd. 0.00% -83% 54.3% Danaher Corporation 0.00% 8.4% 4.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GrafTech International Ltd. are 3.1 and 1.7. Competitively, Danaher Corporation has 2.3 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. GrafTech International Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Danaher Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for GrafTech International Ltd. and Danaher Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GrafTech International Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Danaher Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Danaher Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $148 average price target and a 2.35% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GrafTech International Ltd. and Danaher Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 82.2%. Competitively, 0.6% are Danaher Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GrafTech International Ltd. 0.26% -0.35% 2.78% -12.86% -39.89% 0.09% Danaher Corporation -1.53% -2.43% 6.8% 28.89% 38% 36.25%

For the past year GrafTech International Ltd. was less bullish than Danaher Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Danaher Corporation beats GrafTech International Ltd.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of BCP IV GrafTech Holdings LP.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, and surgical and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors. Its Diagnostics segment provides chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems, as well as hematology and flow cytometry products. The company offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. Its Dental segment provides consumables, equipment, and services to diagnose, treat, and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums, and supporting bone. The companyÂ’s products comprise implant systems, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment planning software; orthodontic bracket systems and lab products; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments; infection prevention products; digital imaging systems and software; air and electric powered handpieces, and consumables; and treatment units. Its Environmental & Applied Solutions segment offers instrumentation, services, and disinfection systems to analyze, treat, and manage water in residential, commercial, industrial, and natural resource applications. This segment also provides equipment, consumables, software, and services for various printing, marking, coding, traceability, packaging, design, and color management applications on consumer, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.