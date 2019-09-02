Contrasting of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) and Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) and Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrafTech International Ltd. 12 1.79 N/A 2.81 4.07 Curtiss-Wright Corporation 118 2.11 N/A 6.61 19.21

Demonstrates GrafTech International Ltd. and Curtiss-Wright Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Curtiss-Wright Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to GrafTech International Ltd. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. GrafTech International Ltd. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Curtiss-Wright Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows GrafTech International Ltd. and Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrafTech International Ltd. 0.00% -83% 54.3% Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0.00% 18.2% 8.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of GrafTech International Ltd. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. GrafTech International Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered GrafTech International Ltd. and Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GrafTech International Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Curtiss-Wright Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $147 consensus price target and a 19.86% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GrafTech International Ltd. and Curtiss-Wright Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 79.2%. Competitively, Curtiss-Wright Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GrafTech International Ltd. 0.26% -0.35% 2.78% -12.86% -39.89% 0.09% Curtiss-Wright Corporation -2.35% -0.32% 11.02% 11.63% -2.28% 24.28%

For the past year GrafTech International Ltd. was less bullish than Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

Summary

Curtiss-Wright Corporation beats GrafTech International Ltd. on 10 of the 11 factors.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of BCP IV GrafTech Holdings LP.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power. The Commercial/Industrial segment offers industrial vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters; sensors, controls and electro-mechanical actuation components, and utility systems used in commercial aircrafts; valves primarily to the industrial and naval defense markets; and surface technology services, including shot peening, laser peening, coatings, and advanced testing. The Defense segment provides commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing board level modules, integrated subsystems, flight test equipment, instrumentation and control systems, turret aiming and stabilization products, and weapons handling systems; and avionics and electronics, flight test equipment, and aircraft data management solutions to the commercial aerospace market. The Power segment offers hardware, pumps, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches, spent fuel management products, and fluid sealing technologies for nuclear power plants and nuclear equipment manufacturers; and coolant pumps, power-dense compact motors, generators, and secondary propulsion systems primarily to the U.S. navy. Curtiss-Wright Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.