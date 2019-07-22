Contrasting of Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

This is a contrast between Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graf Industrial Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Graf Industrial Corp. and Yatra Online Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graf Industrial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -29.2% -5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 56.12% of Graf Industrial Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.4% of Yatra Online Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 25.34% of Yatra Online Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graf Industrial Corp. -0.1% 0.51% 1.85% 0% 0% 3.12% Yatra Online Inc. 2.02% -2.99% 5.57% -14.63% -38.84% 13.18%

For the past year Graf Industrial Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Yatra Online Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Graf Industrial Corp. beats Yatra Online Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.