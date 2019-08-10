Contrasting of Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA)

As Conglomerates companies, Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|323.55
Demonstrates Graf Industrial Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Graf Industrial Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 56.12% and 0% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.4%
|1.73%
|4.6%
|0%
|4.17%
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.87%
For the past year Graf Industrial Corp. was more bullish than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats Graf Industrial Corp.
