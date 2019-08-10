Contrasting of Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA)

As Conglomerates companies, Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graf Industrial Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 323.55

Demonstrates Graf Industrial Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graf Industrial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Graf Industrial Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 56.12% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graf Industrial Corp. -0.2% 0.4% 1.73% 4.6% 0% 4.17% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 2.87%

For the past year Graf Industrial Corp. was more bullish than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats Graf Industrial Corp.