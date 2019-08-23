Contrasting of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 97 2.37 N/A -3.47 0.00

Demonstrates Gossamer Bio Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Liquidity

19.8 and 19.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. Its rival United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. Gossamer Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Gossamer Bio Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38

United Therapeutics Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $127.67 average price target and a 54.10% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gossamer Bio Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.1% and 0%. Insiders held 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. has 10.65% stronger performance while United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Gossamer Bio Inc. beats United Therapeutics Corporation.