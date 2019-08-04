Contrasting of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.16 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4%

Liquidity

Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.8 while its Quick Ratio is 19.8. On the competitive side is, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Gossamer Bio Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, which is potential -9.91% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gossamer Bio Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.1% and 61.7%. About 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. was less bullish than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.