Contrasting of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.32
|0.00
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|8.16
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-64.6%
|-19.4%
Liquidity
Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.8 while its Quick Ratio is 19.8. On the competitive side is, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Gossamer Bio Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Competitively the average price target of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, which is potential -9.91% downside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Gossamer Bio Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.1% and 61.7%. About 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|6.95%
|-11.66%
|19.08%
|0%
|0%
|10.65%
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20.88%
|17.77%
|84.56%
|106.77%
|3.38%
|106.77%
For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. was less bullish than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
