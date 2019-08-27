Contrasting of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.64 N/A -0.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gossamer Bio Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. are 19.8 and 19.8 respectively. Its competitor NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Gossamer Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Gossamer Bio Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is $25.5, which is potential 47.06% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. has 10.65% stronger performance while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance.