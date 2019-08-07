Contrasting of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Since Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.32
|0.00
|Insmed Incorporated
|27
|24.60
|N/A
|-4.28
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Gossamer Bio Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Gossamer Bio Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Insmed Incorporated
|0.00%
|-130.1%
|-51%
Liquidity
Gossamer Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.8 and a Quick Ratio of 19.8. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.7 Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Insmed Incorporated.
Analyst Ratings
Gossamer Bio Inc. and Insmed Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Insmed Incorporated
|0
|0
|6
|3.00
Insmed Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $45.2 consensus price target and a 165.57% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Gossamer Bio Inc. and Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 72.1% and 94.4% respectively. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|6.95%
|-11.66%
|19.08%
|0%
|0%
|10.65%
|Insmed Incorporated
|-1.17%
|-14.86%
|-24.7%
|-11.85%
|-9.3%
|67.3%
For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Insmed Incorporated.
Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.
