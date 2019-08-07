Contrasting of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Since Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 27 24.60 N/A -4.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gossamer Bio Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gossamer Bio Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Liquidity

Gossamer Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.8 and a Quick Ratio of 19.8. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.7 Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Gossamer Bio Inc. and Insmed Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 6 3.00

Insmed Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $45.2 consensus price target and a 165.57% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gossamer Bio Inc. and Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 72.1% and 94.4% respectively. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Insmed Incorporated.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.