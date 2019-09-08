Contrasting of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)

We will be contrasting the differences between Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 6.20 N/A -5.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gossamer Bio Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Liquidity

Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 19.8 and 19.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dermira Inc. are 7.1 and 6.9 respectively. Gossamer Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dermira Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Gossamer Bio Inc. and Dermira Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dermira Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Dermira Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18.71 consensus price target and a 126.24% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gossamer Bio Inc. and Dermira Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.1% and 80.11%. About 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Dermira Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Dermira Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Dermira Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.