Contrasting of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Gossamer Bio Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. is 19.8 while its Current Ratio is 19.8. Meanwhile, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Gossamer Bio Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is $35, which is potential 507.64% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.