Contrasting of Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHIU) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA)

Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|1661.65
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gores Metropoulos Inc. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has Gores Metropoulos Inc. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Gores Metropoulos Inc. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.45% and 0%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|-0.1%
|0.88%
|1.78%
|0%
|0%
|1.78%
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.48%
|0.6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.26%
For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. has weaker performance than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
Summary
CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats Gores Metropoulos Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.
