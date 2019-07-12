Contrasting of Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHIU) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA)

Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 1661.65

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gores Metropoulos Inc. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gores Metropoulos Inc. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gores Metropoulos Inc. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.45% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Metropoulos Inc. -0.1% 0.88% 1.78% 0% 0% 1.78% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.48% 0.6% 0% 0% 0% 2.26%

For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. has weaker performance than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats Gores Metropoulos Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.