Contrasting of Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU)

We are contrasting Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.5% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Metropoulos Inc. -0.61% 0.15% 0% 0% 0% 0.41% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.27% 0% 5.32% 0% 1.16%

For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. has weaker performance than Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc.