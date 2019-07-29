Contrasting of Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU)

We are contrasting Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.5% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|-0.61%
|0.15%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.41%
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.27%
|0%
|5.32%
|0%
|1.16%
For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. has weaker performance than Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc.
