Contrasting of Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)

Both Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 64.05% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27% Andina Acquisition Corp. III -0.4% 0.71% 0% 0% 0% 1.96%

For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. has stronger performance than Andina Acquisition Corp. III

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III.