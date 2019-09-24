Contrasting of Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)

Both Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 64.05% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.2%
|1.91%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.27%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.4%
|0.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.96%
For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. has stronger performance than Andina Acquisition Corp. III
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.