Contrasting of Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSHU) and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VEAC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VEAC) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 184.39 Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Gores Holdings III Inc. and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gores Holdings III Inc. and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp are owned by institutional investors at 44.5% and 88.65% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58% Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp on 4 of the 4 factors.

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Irving, Texas.