Contrasting of Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSHU) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

As Conglomerates companies, Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|11
|0.00
|33.70M
|0.06
|184.39
|Pinterest Inc.
|31
|0.00
|154.44M
|-0.10
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Gores Holdings III Inc. and Pinterest Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Gores Holdings III Inc. and Pinterest Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|319,734,345.35%
|0%
|0%
|Pinterest Inc.
|490,597,204.57%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Gores Holdings III Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Pinterest Inc. which has a 6.9 Current Ratio and a 6.9 Quick Ratio. Pinterest Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Gores Holdings III Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Gores Holdings III Inc. and Pinterest Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Pinterest Inc.
|1
|3
|4
|2.50
Meanwhile, Pinterest Inc.’s average target price is $32.33, while its potential upside is 22.23%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 44.5% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.2% of Pinterest Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.1% are Pinterest Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.1%
|0.57%
|4.58%
|0%
|0%
|4.58%
|Pinterest Inc.
|4.21%
|8.66%
|-7.17%
|0%
|0%
|18.81%
For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. has weaker performance than Pinterest Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors Pinterest Inc. beats Gores Holdings III Inc.
