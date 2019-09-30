Contrasting of Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSHU) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

As Conglomerates companies, Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 11 0.00 33.70M 0.06 184.39 Pinterest Inc. 31 0.00 154.44M -0.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Gores Holdings III Inc. and Pinterest Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Gores Holdings III Inc. and Pinterest Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 319,734,345.35% 0% 0% Pinterest Inc. 490,597,204.57% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Gores Holdings III Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Pinterest Inc. which has a 6.9 Current Ratio and a 6.9 Quick Ratio. Pinterest Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Gores Holdings III Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Gores Holdings III Inc. and Pinterest Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gores Holdings III Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pinterest Inc. 1 3 4 2.50

Meanwhile, Pinterest Inc.’s average target price is $32.33, while its potential upside is 22.23%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.5% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.2% of Pinterest Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.1% are Pinterest Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58% Pinterest Inc. 4.21% 8.66% -7.17% 0% 0% 18.81%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. has weaker performance than Pinterest Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Pinterest Inc. beats Gores Holdings III Inc.