Contrasting of Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSHU) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU)

Both Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 184.39 Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Gores Holdings III Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Longevity Acquisition Corporation which has a 6 Current Ratio and a 6 Quick Ratio. Longevity Acquisition Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Gores Holdings III Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.5% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 28.5% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 32.79% are Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.85% 1.77% 1.54% 0% 0% 2.54%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.