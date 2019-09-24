Contrasting of Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSHU) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC)

We will be comparing the differences between Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.06
|184.39
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gores Holdings III Inc. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Gores Holdings III Inc. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors at 44.5% and 0% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.1%
|0.57%
|4.58%
|0%
|0%
|4.58%
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|0.4%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.52%
For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.
Summary
Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.
Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.
