Contrasting of Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR)

As Conglomerates businesses, Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 85.73 TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 1.06 N/A -0.01 0.00

Demonstrates Gores Holdings III Inc. and TMSR Holding Company Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% -0.7% -0.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares and 0.1% of TMSR Holding Company Limited shares. Competitively, TMSR Holding Company Limited has 81.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19% TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. has 3.19% stronger performance while TMSR Holding Company Limited has -14.37% weaker performance.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats TMSR Holding Company Limited on 6 of the 8 factors.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.