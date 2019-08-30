Contrasting of Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH) and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU)

Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.12
|85.73
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Gores Holdings III Inc. and GX Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Gores Holdings III Inc. and GX Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Gores Holdings III Inc. and GX Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 34.79% and 14.7% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0%
|-0.2%
|1.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.19%
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.2%
For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. has 3.19% stronger performance while GX Acquisition Corp. has -0.2% weaker performance.
Summary
Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors GX Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.