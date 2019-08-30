Contrasting of Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH) and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU)

Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 85.73 GX Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Gores Holdings III Inc. and GX Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gores Holdings III Inc. and GX Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GX Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gores Holdings III Inc. and GX Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 34.79% and 14.7% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19% GX Acquisition Corp. 0% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% -0.2%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. has 3.19% stronger performance while GX Acquisition Corp. has -0.2% weaker performance.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors GX Acquisition Corp.