Contrasting of Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 85.73 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.16 66.39

Demonstrates Gores Holdings III Inc. and Boxwood Merger Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Boxwood Merger Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Gores Holdings III Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Gores Holdings III Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Boxwood Merger Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gores Holdings III Inc. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gores Holdings III Inc. and Boxwood Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 34.79% and 59.7% respectively. Comparatively, Boxwood Merger Corp. has 0.99% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19% Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.1% -1.06% 2.59% 3.42% 0% 3.63%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. was less bullish than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

Boxwood Merger Corp. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Gores Holdings III Inc.