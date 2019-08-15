Contrasting of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQ) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC)

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 112.67

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 70.25% and 66.53% respectively. Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.27% 0.95% 1.94% 5.9% 0% 3.78% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.2% 0.96% 3.79% 6.51% 3.26%

For the past year Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.