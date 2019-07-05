Contrasting of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQ) and Its Competitors

As Conglomerates company, Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. has 70.25% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 50.56% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. has 0.6% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 29.00% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.42

The competitors have a potential upside of -45.87%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.29% 3.33% 0% 0% 2.5% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

For the past year Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s rivals.

Dividends

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s rivals beat Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.