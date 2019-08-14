Contrasting of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP) and Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

We are comparing Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) and Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 13 1.07 N/A 0.32 35.52 Laredo Petroleum Inc. 3 0.74 N/A 0.99 3.35

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Laredo Petroleum Inc. Laredo Petroleum Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is presently more expensive than Laredo Petroleum Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 12.5% 4.2% Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0.00% 21.2% 9.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Laredo Petroleum Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Laredo Petroleum Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus price target and a 75.44% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.5% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.9% of Laredo Petroleum Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 9% are Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.6% of Laredo Petroleum Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 3.23% -11.8% -13.98% -14.3% -6.19% -14.74% Laredo Petroleum Inc. 12.54% 11.41% 11.78% -13.99% -65.02% -8.29%

For the past year Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Laredo Petroleum Inc.

Summary

Laredo Petroleum Inc. beats Goodrich Petroleum Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2016, it had assembled 127,847 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 167,100 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.