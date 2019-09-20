Contrasting of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP) and Its Rivals

As Independent Oil & Gas company, Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has 80.5% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has 9% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 12.50% 4.20% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Goodrich Petroleum Corporation N/A 12 35.52 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.96 2.57 2.68

With average price target of $15.5, Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has a potential upside of 41.55%. As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 106.63%. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 3.23% -11.8% -13.98% -14.3% -6.19% -14.74% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has -14.74% weaker performance while Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s peers have 25.63% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation are 0.4 and 0.3. Competitively, Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s competitors have 2.06 and 2.10 for Current and Quick Ratio. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Dividends

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s competitors beat Goodrich Petroleum Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.