Contrasting of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP) and Its Peers

As Independent Oil & Gas company, Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has 94.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 52.97% institutional ownership for its peers. 11.7% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.99% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% -14.20% -5.10% Industry Average 20.12% 17.00% 7.83%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Goodrich Petroleum Corporation N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 367.90M 1.83B 15.75

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.18 2.22 3.38 2.63

With average price target of $18.75, Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has a potential upside of 57.56%. As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 78.39%. Based on the data given earlier, Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is looking more favorable than its peers, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 1.51% -13.85% -2.15% -6.93% -12.91% -5.56% Industry Average 3.21% 8.31% 18.37% 13.25% 35.08% 26.19%

For the past year Goodrich Petroleum Corporation had bearish trend while Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s peers have 2.39 and 2.44 for Current and Quick Ratio. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Dividends

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.