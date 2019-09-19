Contrasting of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP) and Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) and Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 12 1.17 N/A 0.32 35.52 Denbury Resources Inc. 2 0.46 N/A 0.56 2.01

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Denbury Resources Inc. Denbury Resources Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Denbury Resources Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Denbury Resources Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 12.5% 4.2% Denbury Resources Inc. 0.00% 25.1% 5.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation are 0.4 and 0.3. Competitively, Denbury Resources Inc. has 0.6 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Denbury Resources Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Denbury Resources Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Denbury Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Denbury Resources Inc.’s potential upside is 25.00% and its average target price is $1.7.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.5% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 84.9% of Denbury Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 9% are Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.6% are Denbury Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 3.23% -11.8% -13.98% -14.3% -6.19% -14.74% Denbury Resources Inc. 0% -12.4% -42.05% -46.45% -75.85% -33.92%

For the past year Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has stronger performance than Denbury Resources Inc.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on enhanced oil recovery utilizing carbon dioxide. It holds properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 254.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.