Contrasting of Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

We will be comparing the differences between Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC Inc. 19 1.47 N/A 1.23 14.76 Voya Financial Inc. 52 0.47 139.45M 3.43 16.39

In table 1 we can see Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Voya Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Voya Financial Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Golub Capital BDC Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Golub Capital BDC Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Voya Financial Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Financial Inc. 268,897,030.47% 5.8% 0.3%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Voya Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Voya Financial Inc.’s average target price is $62.33, while its potential upside is 21.55%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.94% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Voya Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Voya Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95% Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94%

For the past year Golub Capital BDC Inc. has weaker performance than Voya Financial Inc.

Summary

Voya Financial Inc. beats on 12 of the 12 factors Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.