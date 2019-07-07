Contrasting of Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB)

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.72 N/A 1.22 14.54 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 20.71 N/A 0.10 155.67

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Golub Capital BDC Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Golub Capital BDC Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 41.94% and 6.63% respectively. About 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golub Capital BDC Inc. -1.98% -1.87% -0.39% -5.75% -2.83% 7.94% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 -0.06% 1.5% 1.15% 4.11% 5.33% 6.23%

For the past year Golub Capital BDC Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.