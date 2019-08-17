Contrasting of Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)

Both Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.80 N/A 1.23 14.76 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.94% and 14.54%. Insiders held roughly 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2%

For the past year Golub Capital BDC Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.