Contrasting of Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSE:SPPP)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Golden Minerals Company (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSE:SPPP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Golden Minerals Company
|N/A
|4.13
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Golden Minerals Company and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Golden Minerals Company
|0.00%
|-47.8%
|-28.3%
|Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Golden Minerals Company and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust are owned by institutional investors at 45.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 1.44% of Golden Minerals Company shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Golden Minerals Company
|-5.02%
|-16.14%
|-12.91%
|-32.55%
|-13.04%
|7.26%
|Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust
|-1.44%
|0.45%
|10.63%
|12.66%
|46.48%
|18.3%
For the past year Golden Minerals Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust beats Golden Minerals Company.
