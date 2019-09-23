Contrasting of Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSE:SPPP)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Golden Minerals Company (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSE:SPPP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals Company N/A 4.13 N/A -0.04 0.00 Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Golden Minerals Company and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals Company 0.00% -47.8% -28.3% Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Golden Minerals Company and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust are owned by institutional investors at 45.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 1.44% of Golden Minerals Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golden Minerals Company -5.02% -16.14% -12.91% -32.55% -13.04% 7.26% Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust -1.44% 0.45% 10.63% 12.66% 46.48% 18.3%

For the past year Golden Minerals Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust beats Golden Minerals Company.