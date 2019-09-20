Contrasting of Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) and Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Golden Minerals Company (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) and Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals Company N/A 3.76 N/A -0.04 0.00 Covia Holdings Corporation 3 0.17 N/A -2.85 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Golden Minerals Company and Covia Holdings Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals Company 0.00% -47.8% -28.3% Covia Holdings Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Golden Minerals Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Covia Holdings Corporation are 1.8 and 1.3 respectively. Golden Minerals Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Covia Holdings Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Golden Minerals Company and Covia Holdings Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals Company 0 0 0 0.00 Covia Holdings Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Covia Holdings Corporation is $2.5, which is potential 7.30% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Golden Minerals Company and Covia Holdings Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.9% and 27.8%. About 1.44% of Golden Minerals Company’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Covia Holdings Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golden Minerals Company -5.02% -16.14% -12.91% -32.55% -13.04% 7.26% Covia Holdings Corporation -3.87% -12.12% -61.33% -63.06% -90.33% -49.12%

For the past year Golden Minerals Company had bullish trend while Covia Holdings Corporation had bearish trend.

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials. In addition, the company provides its energy customers with a selection of proppant solutions, additives, and coated products to enhance well productivity, as well as to address surface and down-hole challenges in all well environments. The company was formerly known as Unimin Corporation and changed its name to Covia Holdings Corporation in June 2018. Covia Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is based in Chesterland, Ohio.