Contrasting of Golden Bull Limited (DNJR) and 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR) and 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN). The two are both Credit Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Bull Limited 5 1.09 N/A -0.23 0.00 360 Finance Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Golden Bull Limited and 360 Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Golden Bull Limited and 360 Finance Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Bull Limited 0.00% -27.8% -25.5% 360 Finance Inc. 0.00% -59.4% -17.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Golden Bull Limited are 14 and 14. Competitively, 360 Finance Inc. has 2.1 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Golden Bull Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than 360 Finance Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Golden Bull Limited and 360 Finance Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 1.1%. 75% are Golden Bull Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golden Bull Limited -27.07% -60.74% -82.05% -85.35% -82.3% -80.31% 360 Finance Inc. -5.95% -6.77% -45.7% -14.83% 0% -30.74%

For the past year Golden Bull Limited was more bearish than 360 Finance Inc.

Summary

Golden Bull Limited beats 360 Finance Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.