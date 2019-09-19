Contrasting of Golden Bull Limited (DNJR) and 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR) and 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN). The two are both Credit Services companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Golden Bull Limited
|5
|1.09
|N/A
|-0.23
|0.00
|360 Finance Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.17
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Golden Bull Limited and 360 Finance Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Golden Bull Limited and 360 Finance Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Golden Bull Limited
|0.00%
|-27.8%
|-25.5%
|360 Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|-59.4%
|-17.1%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Golden Bull Limited are 14 and 14. Competitively, 360 Finance Inc. has 2.1 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Golden Bull Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than 360 Finance Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Golden Bull Limited and 360 Finance Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 1.1%. 75% are Golden Bull Limited’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Golden Bull Limited
|-27.07%
|-60.74%
|-82.05%
|-85.35%
|-82.3%
|-80.31%
|360 Finance Inc.
|-5.95%
|-6.77%
|-45.7%
|-14.83%
|0%
|-30.74%
For the past year Golden Bull Limited was more bearish than 360 Finance Inc.
Summary
Golden Bull Limited beats 360 Finance Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
