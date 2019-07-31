Contrasting of Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) and Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) and Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) compete against each other in the Shipping sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG Partners LP 12 2.45 N/A 0.86 14.26 Navigator Holdings Ltd. 10 1.86 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Golar LNG Partners LP and Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Golar LNG Partners LP and Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG Partners LP 0.00% 11.1% 2.6% Navigator Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -0.6% -0.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.15 beta means Golar LNG Partners LP’s volatility is 15.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Navigator Holdings Ltd. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Golar LNG Partners LP is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Navigator Holdings Ltd. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Golar LNG Partners LP is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Navigator Holdings Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Golar LNG Partners LP and Navigator Holdings Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golar LNG Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Navigator Holdings Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s potential upside is 40.91% and its consensus target price is $14.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.4% of Golar LNG Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 69.6% of Navigator Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 29.94% of Golar LNG Partners LP’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.9% of Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golar LNG Partners LP 3.39% -4.91% -9.57% -15.29% -41.7% 12.87% Navigator Holdings Ltd. -7.46% -8.36% 1.68% -15.44% -5.5% 9.57%

For the past year Golar LNG Partners LP was more bullish than Navigator Holdings Ltd.

Summary

Golar LNG Partners LP beats on 8 of the 9 factors Navigator Holdings Ltd.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of July 12, 2017, it operated a fleet of 38 vessels. Navigator Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.