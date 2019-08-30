Contrasting of Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) and EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY)

Both Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) and EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) are Shipping companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG Partners LP 12 2.06 N/A 0.44 27.07 EuroDry Ltd. 8 0.67 N/A 1.23 6.37

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Golar LNG Partners LP and EuroDry Ltd. EuroDry Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Golar LNG Partners LP. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Golar LNG Partners LP’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than EuroDry Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Golar LNG Partners LP and EuroDry Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG Partners LP 0.00% 6% 1.4% EuroDry Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 2.3%

Liquidity

Golar LNG Partners LP’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor EuroDry Ltd. are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. EuroDry Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Golar LNG Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Golar LNG Partners LP and EuroDry Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golar LNG Partners LP 1 0 0 1.00 EuroDry Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Golar LNG Partners LP’s consensus target price is $10, while its potential upside is 0.30%. Competitively the consensus target price of EuroDry Ltd. is $11, which is potential 45.31% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that EuroDry Ltd. looks more robust than Golar LNG Partners LP as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Golar LNG Partners LP and EuroDry Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 33.6% and 7.9% respectively. 29.94% are Golar LNG Partners LP’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, EuroDry Ltd. has 61.61% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golar LNG Partners LP -1.99% 3.59% -7.14% -10.24% -27.42% 9.54% EuroDry Ltd. -5.46% 7.55% -2.1% -10.29% -1.11% -8.6%

For the past year Golar LNG Partners LP has 9.54% stronger performance while EuroDry Ltd. has -8.6% weaker performance.

Summary

EuroDry Ltd. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Golar LNG Partners LP.

EuroDry Ltd. operates independently of Euroseas Ltd. as of May 31, 2018.