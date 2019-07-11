Contrasting of Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (GMLPP) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK), both competing one another are Shipping companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Teekay Tankers Ltd. 1 0.45 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A and Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 0.00% 0% 0% Teekay Tankers Ltd. 0.00% -5.5% -2.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A and Teekay Tankers Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 0 0 0 0.00 Teekay Tankers Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s potential downside is -10.45% and its consensus price target is $1.2.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A shares and 36.8% of Teekay Tankers Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 31.9% of Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 0.64% -0.83% 2.24% -1.34% -0.95% 5.52% Teekay Tankers Ltd. 19.66% 30.84% 33.33% 18.64% 21.74% 50.86%

For the past year Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A was less bullish than Teekay Tankers Ltd.