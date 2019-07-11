Contrasting of Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (GMLPP) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK), both competing one another are Shipping companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A
|25
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Teekay Tankers Ltd.
|1
|0.45
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A and Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Teekay Tankers Ltd.
|0.00%
|-5.5%
|-2.4%
Analyst Recommendations
Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A and Teekay Tankers Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Teekay Tankers Ltd.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
On the other hand, Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s potential downside is -10.45% and its consensus price target is $1.2.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A shares and 36.8% of Teekay Tankers Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 31.9% of Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A
|0.64%
|-0.83%
|2.24%
|-1.34%
|-0.95%
|5.52%
|Teekay Tankers Ltd.
|19.66%
|30.84%
|33.33%
|18.64%
|21.74%
|50.86%
For the past year Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A was less bullish than Teekay Tankers Ltd.
