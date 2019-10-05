Contrasting of Gogo Inc. (GOGO) and Its Rivals

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) is a company in the Diversified Communication Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.3% of Gogo Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.08% of all Diversified Communication Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Gogo Inc. has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 16.93% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Gogo Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogo Inc. 941,762,452.11% 58.10% -11.80% Industry Average 2.37% 17.93% 3.56%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Gogo Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gogo Inc. 49.16M 5 0.00 Industry Average 51.36M 2.17B 145.80

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Gogo Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.75 2.44

$8.5 is the consensus price target of Gogo Inc., with a potential upside of 53.71%. As a group, Diversified Communication Services companies have a potential upside of 124.05%. Given Gogo Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gogo Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gogo Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gogo Inc. -2.78% 1.45% -19.42% 1.95% 16.39% 40.13% Industry Average 2.83% 7.81% 16.65% 26.68% 36.65% 34.26%

For the past year Gogo Inc. has stronger performance than Gogo Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Gogo Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Gogo Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.58 and has 1.50 Quick Ratio. Gogo Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gogo Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Gogo Inc. has a beta of 0.97 and its 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Gogo Inc.’s rivals are 7.67% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Dividends

Gogo Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Gogo Inc. shows that it’s better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to Gogo Inc.’s competitors.

Gogo Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-flight connectivity and wireless in-cabin digital entertainment solutions to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA). The CA-NA segment provides in-flight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to commercial airline passengers flying routes that generally begin and end within North America. The CA-ROW segment provides in-flight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to passengers flying on foreign-based commercial airlines and flights of North American based commercial airlines. The BA segment provides equipment for in-flight connectivity along with voice and data services to the business aviation market. Its services include Gogo Biz, an in-flight broadband service that utilizes its ATG network and ATG spectrum; Passenger Entertainment, an in-flight entertainment service; and satellite-based voice and data services through strategic alliances with satellite companies. This segment serves aircraft manufacturers, owners, and operators, as well as government and military entities. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.