Contrasting of GMS Inc. (GMS) and Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

We will be comparing the differences between GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) and Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the General Building Materials industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GMS Inc. 19 0.28 N/A 1.32 17.08 Masco Corporation 38 1.37 N/A 2.29 17.77

In table 1 we can see GMS Inc. and Masco Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Masco Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than GMS Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. GMS Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Masco Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has GMS Inc. and Masco Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GMS Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 2.5% Masco Corporation 0.00% -928.2% 13%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of GMS Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Masco Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1. GMS Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Masco Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for GMS Inc. and Masco Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GMS Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Masco Corporation 0 0 6 3.00

GMS Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -6.41% and an $20 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Masco Corporation is $46.83, which is potential 18.53% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Masco Corporation appears more favorable than GMS Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GMS Inc. and Masco Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.2% and 95.4%. 1.1% are GMS Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Masco Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GMS Inc. -2.3% 0.76% 24.78% 18.47% -15.5% 51.48% Masco Corporation 4.01% 3.03% 3.71% 26.69% 3.29% 39.43%

For the past year GMS Inc. was more bullish than Masco Corporation.

Summary

Masco Corporation beats GMS Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

GMS Inc. distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary interior construction products in North America. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, such as suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and other commercial and institutional buildings. It also distributes steel framing products, including steel tracks, studs, and various other steel products used to frame the interior walls of commercial or institutional buildings; and insulation, ready-mix joint compound, and various other interior construction products, as well as ancillary products, such as tools and safety products. The company markets and sells its products through a network of branches and distribution centers to the interior contractors, as well as home builders. GMS Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors. The companyÂ’s Cabinetry Products segment offers assembled cabinetry for kitchen, bath, storage, home office, and home entertainment applications; and integrated bathroom vanity and countertop products. Its Windows and Other Specialty Products segment provides vinyl, fiberglass, and aluminum windows and patio doors; vinyl windows, and composite and panel doors; and staple guns, hammer tackers, glue guns, and rivet tools, as well as staples, glues, and rivets. The company sells its products under DELTA, BRIZO, PEERLESS, HANSGROHE, AXOR, GINGER, NEWPORT BRASS, BRASSTECH, WALTEC, BRISTAN, HERITAGE, MIROLIN, HÃœPPE, HOT SPRING, CALDERA, FREEFLOW SPAS, FANTASY SPAS, ENDLESS POOLS, BRASSCRAFT, PLUMB SHOP, COBRA, MASTER PLUMBER, BEHR, KILZ, LIBERTY, BRAINERD, FRANKLIN BRASS, KRAFTMAID, CARDELL, MERILLAT, QUALITY CABINETS, MOORES, ESSENCE SERIES, MILGARD, DURAFLEX, GRIFFIN, PREMIER, EVOLUTION, ARROW, POWERSHOT, and EASYSHOT brands. It offers its products through home center retailers, mass merchandisers, hardware stores, homebuilders, distributors, and other outlets to consumers and contractors, as well as directly to consumers. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Taylor, Michigan.