Contrasting of GMS Inc. (GMS) and Its Peers

As General Building Materials company, GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GMS Inc. has 91.2% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand GMS Inc. has 1.1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 7.22% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has GMS Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GMS Inc. 0.00% 8.70% 2.50% Industry Average 2.54% 15.99% 6.96%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing GMS Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio GMS Inc. N/A 19 17.08 Industry Average 47.02M 1.85B 56.27

GMS Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio GMS Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for GMS Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GMS Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.07 2.45 2.67

With consensus price target of $23.75, GMS Inc. has a potential upside of 5.09%. The rivals have a potential upside of 35.92%. Given GMS Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GMS Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GMS Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GMS Inc. -2.3% 0.76% 24.78% 18.47% -15.5% 51.48% Industry Average 4.06% 5.82% 17.90% 33.31% 18.77% 45.95%

For the past year GMS Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GMS Inc. are 2.2 and 1.4. Competitively, GMS Inc.’s rivals have 2.74 and 1.85 for Current and Quick Ratio. GMS Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GMS Inc.

Dividends

GMS Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

GMS Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

GMS Inc. distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary interior construction products in North America. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, such as suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and other commercial and institutional buildings. It also distributes steel framing products, including steel tracks, studs, and various other steel products used to frame the interior walls of commercial or institutional buildings; and insulation, ready-mix joint compound, and various other interior construction products, as well as ancillary products, such as tools and safety products. The company markets and sells its products through a network of branches and distribution centers to the interior contractors, as well as home builders. GMS Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.