Contrasting of GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00

Demonstrates GlycoMimetics Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows GlycoMimetics Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9%

Volatility & Risk

GlycoMimetics Inc. has a 2.38 beta, while its volatility is 138.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.15 beta is the reason why it is 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GlycoMimetics Inc. are 23.9 and 23.9. Competitively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.6 and 8.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for GlycoMimetics Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s average target price is $5.5, while its potential upside is 22.91%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GlycoMimetics Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 51.2%. 1.31% are GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance while Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 59.07% stronger performance.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.