Contrasting of GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 7.33 N/A -1.91 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Risk and Volatility

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s 2.38 beta indicates that its volatility is 138.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.6 beta.

Liquidity

GlycoMimetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.9 and a Quick Ratio of 23.9. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$11.33 is GlycoMimetics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 260.83%. Competitively the consensus target price of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is $23, which is potential 127.95% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that GlycoMimetics Inc. looks more robust than CytomX Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares and 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.