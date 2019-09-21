Contrasting of GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

As Biotechnology companies, GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of GlycoMimetics Inc. are 23.9 and 23.9 respectively. Its competitor BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 and its Quick Ratio is 10.8. GlycoMimetics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

GlycoMimetics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s upside potential is 24.72% at a $5.5 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both GlycoMimetics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 57.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. had bearish trend while BridgeBio Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats GlycoMimetics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.