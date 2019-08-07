Contrasting of GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Both GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 0.88 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights GlycoMimetics Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.38 shows that GlycoMimetics Inc. is 138.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.6 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of GlycoMimetics Inc. is 23.9 while its Current Ratio is 23.9. Meanwhile, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for GlycoMimetics Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of GlycoMimetics Inc. is $11.33, with potential upside of 267.86%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on the other hand boasts of a $6 average target price and a 195.57% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, GlycoMimetics Inc. is looking more favorable than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both GlycoMimetics Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 53% respectively. 1.31% are GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. has stronger performance than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.