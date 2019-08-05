Contrasting of Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) and Its Peers

We are comparing Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Multimedia & Graphics Software companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.9% of Glu Mobile Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.29% of all Multimedia & Graphics Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Glu Mobile Inc. has 1.4% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 18.63% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Glu Mobile Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glu Mobile Inc. 0.00% -3.10% -1.70% Industry Average 31.12% 23.46% 12.40%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Glu Mobile Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Glu Mobile Inc. N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 259.74M 834.70M 24.44

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Glu Mobile Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Glu Mobile Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 2.60 4.00 2.78

With average target price of $8.17, Glu Mobile Inc. has a potential upside of 61.14%. The peers have a potential upside of 63.51%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Glu Mobile Inc. make analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Glu Mobile Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Glu Mobile Inc. 0.4% 5.37% -30.86% -21.06% 43.46% -7.56% Industry Average 2.29% 4.83% 17.61% 51.80% 66.39% 71.52%

For the past year Glu Mobile Inc. had bearish trend while Glu Mobile Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Glu Mobile Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Glu Mobile Inc.’s peers have 4.32 and 4.27 for Current and Quick Ratio. Glu Mobile Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Glu Mobile Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.82 shows that Glu Mobile Inc. is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Glu Mobile Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.96 which is 3.82% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Glu Mobile Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Glu Mobile Inc.’s peers beat Glu Mobile Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Glu Mobile Inc. develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in five genres, including fashion and celebrity, sports and action, food, home, and social networking. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, QuizUp, Racing Rivals, and Tap Sports Baseball. The company also creates games based on third-party licensed brands, such as Gordon Ramsay DASH, Kendall & Kylie, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, and Diner Dash. It markets, sells, and distributes its games primarily through direct-to-consumer digital storefronts worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sorrent, Inc. and changed its name to Glu Mobile Inc. in May 2005. Glu Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Burlingame, San Mateo, and Long Beach, California; and Portland, Oregon.