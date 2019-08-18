Contrasting of Glowpoint Inc. (GLOW) and Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Glowpoint Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) and Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO). The two are both Diversified Communication Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glowpoint Inc. 1 0.33 N/A -1.33 0.00 Telecom Argentina S.A. 16 0.00 N/A 0.28 59.51

Table 1 demonstrates Glowpoint Inc. and Telecom Argentina S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Glowpoint Inc. and Telecom Argentina S.A.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glowpoint Inc. 0.00% -77.8% -68.5% Telecom Argentina S.A. 0.00% 3.6% 2%

Risk and Volatility

Glowpoint Inc.’s 0.74 beta indicates that its volatility is 26.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Telecom Argentina S.A. on the other hand, has 0.71 beta which makes it 29.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Glowpoint Inc. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, Telecom Argentina S.A. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Glowpoint Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Telecom Argentina S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Glowpoint Inc. and Telecom Argentina S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Glowpoint Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Telecom Argentina S.A. 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Telecom Argentina S.A.’s potential upside is 34.29% and its average target price is $15.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.5% of Glowpoint Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.3% of Telecom Argentina S.A. are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% are Glowpoint Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 59% of Telecom Argentina S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Glowpoint Inc. -4.9% -9.35% -30.67% -25.95% -46.11% -23.02% Telecom Argentina S.A. -1.92% -4.63% 27.93% 3.81% -15.37% 8.61%

For the past year Glowpoint Inc. had bearish trend while Telecom Argentina S.A. had bullish trend.

Summary

Telecom Argentina S.A. beats Glowpoint Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Glowpoint, Inc. provides managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States. Its video collaboration products and services include managed videoconferencing, a cloud-based and on premise service that offer scheduling, call launching, conference monitoring and support, and conference reports; JoinMyVideo, an on-demand video meeting room (VMR) service that allows users to join from Web browsers, desktops, mobile apps, and videoconferencing systems; Hybrid Videoconferencing that helps enterprises to migrate from managed videoconferencing to VMRs; Video Meeting Suites, which offer remote access to videoconferencing for everyday business meetings and events; and Webcasting that enable its customers to stream live video feeds to up to thousands of viewers through their browsers and mobile devices, as well as remote service management services, such as management and support, helpdesk, and remote and automated monitoring services. The company also provides network services, which offer secure traffic of video, data, and Internet. Its networking solutions comprise Cloud Connect Video, which provides the customerÂ’s office locations with a video network connection to the Glowpoint Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect Converge that offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions for customers who require a converged network; and Cloud Connect Cross Connect, which allows the customer to leverage their existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to the companyÂ’s data center. In addition, the company offers professional services, including onsite support, or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of a customer; and resells video equipment. It serves Fortune 1000 companies, and small and medium enterprises in various industries through a direct sales force and indirect sales channels. Glowpoint, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.