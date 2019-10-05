Contrasting of Glowpoint Inc. (GLOW) and Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I)

Glowpoint Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) and Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) compete against each other in the Diversified Communication Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glowpoint Inc. 1 0.00 3.63M -1.33 0.00 Intelsat S.A. 21 -0.05 73.30M -4.80 0.00

In table 1 we can see Glowpoint Inc. and Intelsat S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Glowpoint Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) and Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glowpoint Inc. 441,122,858.18% -77.8% -68.5% Intelsat S.A. 341,884,328.36% 16.4% -5.3%

Volatility and Risk

Glowpoint Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.74 beta. Intelsat S.A. on the other hand, has 1.41 beta which makes it 41.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.7 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Glowpoint Inc. Its rival Intelsat S.A.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Glowpoint Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intelsat S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Glowpoint Inc. and Intelsat S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Glowpoint Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intelsat S.A. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Intelsat S.A.’s consensus target price is $27, while its potential upside is 13.59%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.5% of Glowpoint Inc. shares and 99.3% of Intelsat S.A. shares. About 7.4% of Glowpoint Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 45.13% of Intelsat S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Glowpoint Inc. -4.9% -9.35% -30.67% -25.95% -46.11% -23.02% Intelsat S.A. 5.16% 14.57% 8.69% -3.25% 10.12% 5.84%

For the past year Glowpoint Inc. had bearish trend while Intelsat S.A. had bullish trend.

Summary

Intelsat S.A. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Glowpoint Inc.

Glowpoint, Inc. provides managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States. Its video collaboration products and services include managed videoconferencing, a cloud-based and on premise service that offer scheduling, call launching, conference monitoring and support, and conference reports; JoinMyVideo, an on-demand video meeting room (VMR) service that allows users to join from Web browsers, desktops, mobile apps, and videoconferencing systems; Hybrid Videoconferencing that helps enterprises to migrate from managed videoconferencing to VMRs; Video Meeting Suites, which offer remote access to videoconferencing for everyday business meetings and events; and Webcasting that enable its customers to stream live video feeds to up to thousands of viewers through their browsers and mobile devices, as well as remote service management services, such as management and support, helpdesk, and remote and automated monitoring services. The company also provides network services, which offer secure traffic of video, data, and Internet. Its networking solutions comprise Cloud Connect Video, which provides the customerÂ’s office locations with a video network connection to the Glowpoint Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect Converge that offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions for customers who require a converged network; and Cloud Connect Cross Connect, which allows the customer to leverage their existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to the companyÂ’s data center. In addition, the company offers professional services, including onsite support, or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of a customer; and resells video equipment. It serves Fortune 1000 companies, and small and medium enterprises in various industries through a direct sales force and indirect sales channels. Glowpoint, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Intelsat S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and ISPs; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S. government and other military organizations and their contractors. It provides various on-network services, including transponder services; managed services that combine satellite capacity, teleport facilities, satellite communications hardware, and other ground facilities to provide managed and monitored broadband, trunking, video, and private network services to customers; and channel services primarily used for point-to-point bilateral services to telecommunications providers. The company also offers off-network and other services comprising transponder, mobile satellite, and other services. In addition, it offers satellite-related consulting and technical services that include the lifecycle of satellite operations and related infrastructure, from satellite and launch vehicle procurement through telemetry and commanding services, and related equipment sale services to other satellite operators. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Intelsat S.A. is a subsidiary of Serafina S.A.