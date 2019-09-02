Contrasting of Glowpoint Inc. (GLOW) and 8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Glowpoint Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) and 8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) compete against each other in the Diversified Communication Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glowpoint Inc. 1 0.32 N/A -1.33 0.00 8×8 Inc. 23 6.53 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Glowpoint Inc. and 8×8 Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glowpoint Inc. 0.00% -77.8% -68.5% 8×8 Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -24.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.74 shows that Glowpoint Inc. is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. 8×8 Inc. has a 0.76 beta and it is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Glowpoint Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, 8×8 Inc. which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 5.3 Quick Ratio. 8×8 Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Glowpoint Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.5% of Glowpoint Inc. shares and 89.2% of 8×8 Inc. shares. Glowpoint Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of 8×8 Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Glowpoint Inc. -4.9% -9.35% -30.67% -25.95% -46.11% -23.02% 8×8 Inc. -5.1% -1.02% 3.25% 37.17% 21.76% 33.98%

For the past year Glowpoint Inc. has -23.02% weaker performance while 8×8 Inc. has 33.98% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors 8×8 Inc. beats Glowpoint Inc.

Glowpoint, Inc. provides managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States. Its video collaboration products and services include managed videoconferencing, a cloud-based and on premise service that offer scheduling, call launching, conference monitoring and support, and conference reports; JoinMyVideo, an on-demand video meeting room (VMR) service that allows users to join from Web browsers, desktops, mobile apps, and videoconferencing systems; Hybrid Videoconferencing that helps enterprises to migrate from managed videoconferencing to VMRs; Video Meeting Suites, which offer remote access to videoconferencing for everyday business meetings and events; and Webcasting that enable its customers to stream live video feeds to up to thousands of viewers through their browsers and mobile devices, as well as remote service management services, such as management and support, helpdesk, and remote and automated monitoring services. The company also provides network services, which offer secure traffic of video, data, and Internet. Its networking solutions comprise Cloud Connect Video, which provides the customerÂ’s office locations with a video network connection to the Glowpoint Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect Converge that offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions for customers who require a converged network; and Cloud Connect Cross Connect, which allows the customer to leverage their existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to the companyÂ’s data center. In addition, the company offers professional services, including onsite support, or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of a customer; and resells video equipment. It serves Fortune 1000 companies, and small and medium enterprises in various industries through a direct sales force and indirect sales channels. Glowpoint, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

8×8, Inc. provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions for small and medium businesses, mid-market, and distributed enterprises worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas and Europe. The companyÂ’s pure-cloud offering combines voice, conferencing, messaging, and video with integrated workflows and big data analytics on a single platform. It provides 8×8 Virtual Office, a voice as a service with a robust business feature set; 8×8 Virtual Office Pro software that enables employees and workgroups to communicate with each other using chat or text messages sent via the short message service; and 8×8 Virtual Contact Center, a voice, chat, voicemail, and email call center. The company integrates its services with third-party applications and platforms, including enterprise resource planning, customer relations management, human capital management, and other proprietary application suites. It markets its services to end users through direct sales force, Website, and channel partners. The company serves approximately 45,700 business customers. 8×8, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.