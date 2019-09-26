Contrasting of Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) and IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX)

We are contrasting Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) and IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical Inc. 46 6.85 N/A 1.48 30.82 IRIDEX Corporation 4 0.53 N/A -0.97 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Globus Medical Inc. and IRIDEX Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 11.8% IRIDEX Corporation 0.00% -42.8% -30.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.89 beta means Globus Medical Inc.’s volatility is 11.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, IRIDEX Corporation has beta of 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Globus Medical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 and a Quick Ratio of 6. Competitively, IRIDEX Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Globus Medical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IRIDEX Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.7% of Globus Medical Inc. shares and 54.5% of IRIDEX Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Globus Medical Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, IRIDEX Corporation has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Globus Medical Inc. 3.71% 10.1% 3.26% 2.61% -9.28% 5.31% IRIDEX Corporation -3.64% -22.35% -27.12% -24.4% -55.38% -26.81%

For the past year Globus Medical Inc. had bullish trend while IRIDEX Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Globus Medical Inc. beats IRIDEX Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. It provides fusion products that are used in cervical, thoracolumbar, sacral, and interbody/corpectomy fusion procedures to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions. The company also offers various disruptive technology products that provide material improvements to fusion procedures, such as minimally invasive surgical techniques, as well as new treatment alternatives, which include motion preservation technologies comprising dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous process spacer products; regenerative biologics technologies; and interventional pain management solutions, including treatments for vertebral compression fractures. In addition, it offers human tissue products, such as bone allografts, biomaterials, and soft tissue products for spine, orthopedics, sports medicine, dental, and wound care markets. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

IRIDEX Corporation provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system used for the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physicians to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; Slit Lamp Adapter, which allows the physicians to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and TruFocus laser indirect ophthalmoscopes for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. In addition, the company offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system that delivers laser to treat glaucoma; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe Illuminate that is used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products used in vitrectomy procedures. It serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, and office clinics. IRIDEX Corporation markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.