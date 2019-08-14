Contrasting of Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) and Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR)

We will be comparing the differences between Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) and Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical Inc. 45 6.41 N/A 1.48 30.82 Avedro Inc. 16 10.63 N/A -2.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Globus Medical Inc. and Avedro Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Globus Medical Inc. and Avedro Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 11.8% Avedro Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Globus Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6. On the competitive side is, Avedro Inc. which has a 9.6 Current Ratio and a 9.1 Quick Ratio. Avedro Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Globus Medical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Globus Medical Inc. and Avedro Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Avedro Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Globus Medical Inc.’s consensus target price is $57.67, while its potential upside is 19.95%. Competitively Avedro Inc. has an average target price of $24.5, with potential upside of 11.97%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Globus Medical Inc. is looking more favorable than Avedro Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Globus Medical Inc. and Avedro Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.7% and 75.5%. About 0.9% of Globus Medical Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Avedro Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Globus Medical Inc. 3.71% 10.1% 3.26% 2.61% -9.28% 5.31% Avedro Inc. -5.09% -8.88% 35.34% 0% 0% 50.2%

For the past year Globus Medical Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Avedro Inc.

Summary

Globus Medical Inc. beats Avedro Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. It provides fusion products that are used in cervical, thoracolumbar, sacral, and interbody/corpectomy fusion procedures to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions. The company also offers various disruptive technology products that provide material improvements to fusion procedures, such as minimally invasive surgical techniques, as well as new treatment alternatives, which include motion preservation technologies comprising dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous process spacer products; regenerative biologics technologies; and interventional pain management solutions, including treatments for vertebral compression fractures. In addition, it offers human tissue products, such as bone allografts, biomaterials, and soft tissue products for spine, orthopedics, sports medicine, dental, and wound care markets. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.