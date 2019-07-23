Contrasting of Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Globus Maritime Limited has 1.1% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 38.87% institutional ownership for its competitors. 17.9% of Globus Maritime Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.82% of all Shipping companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Globus Maritime Limited and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Maritime Limited 0.00% -8.50% -4.00% Industry Average 2.85% 7.77% 3.02%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Globus Maritime Limited and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Maritime Limited N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 13.31M 467.08M 46.33

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Globus Maritime Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Maritime Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.47 1.36 2.58

The potential upside of the competitors is 14.70%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Globus Maritime Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Globus Maritime Limited 1.35% -6.83% -13.04% -52.38% -62% 4.17% Industry Average 4.92% 10.39% 19.89% 13.07% 25.04% 28.57%

For the past year Globus Maritime Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Globus Maritime Limited has a beta of 2.48 and its 148.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Globus Maritime Limited’s competitors are 27.22% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Dividends

Globus Maritime Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Globus Maritime Limited’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Globus Maritime Limited.